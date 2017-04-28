2 Haryana routes to have rail-based high-speed connectivity

Union Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said two Haryana corridors, including Delhi-Panipat and Delhi-Gurugram-Rewari-Alwar, would be provided a high-speed rail-based commuter transit system.

Naidu said that Rs.50,000 crore would be invested on the project, covering the said corridors under the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

According to the official information the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is implementing rail based high speed point to point connectivity on these routes running trains at maximum speed of 160 kmph with a frequency of 5-10 minutes.

Naidu said the such high speed connectivity would result in increased wide spread economic activity and overall sustainable urban development of the region.

The project will be funded by the Centre, state government and international funding agencies.

Naidu further said that he has also agreed to consider Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's request to consider Gurugram's entry for Smart Cities competition on the condition that the Centre would only provide the technical support for this while the funding would be taken by the state government. Two Haryana cities including Faridabad and Karnal have already been selected for smart city project.

The Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation (HUPA) Minister was here to addressing the mediapersons a press conference here after reviewing the progress of schemes related to the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation.

He said that the field units should also bring the beneficiaries of various government schemes on the forefront and should not remain fixated on political or bureaucratic figures only.

The Minister also asked the concerned authorities to examine the possibility of launching Haryanvi language news bulletin and other programmes. Haryana has raised its demand for 8.97 lakh houses and the Union Ministry has asked the state to finalize the list within next two months.