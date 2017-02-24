2 firemen killed in Delhi cylinder blast

Two firefighters were killed and two others injured when a cooking gas cylinder exploded while they were extinguishing a blaze at a food and snacks shop here on Friday morning.

The incident took place around 5.35 am at Lal Market in west Delhi's Vikaspuri.

"Five firetenders were rushed to Vikaspuri in response to an emergency call. There was a minor fire in a food and snacks shop. But an LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinder exploded when our men were busy dousing the flames," a Delhi Fire Service official said.

Hari Singh Meena, 55, died on the spot while his colleague Hariom, 56, died hours later from his injuries at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

Firemen Naveen and Ravinder received minor injuries in the incident and they are being treated at BL Kapur Memorial Hospital.