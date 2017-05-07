Three persons including two children were killed in two fire related incidents in Udaipur district, police said Sunday.

Six-year-old Ramesh and Leela (3) were charred to death when their thatched roof hut caught fire from an earthen stove (chulha) in Bakeria area on Saturday, Station House Officer (SHO) Bhagwati Lal Paliwal said.



The children were alone as their parents had gone out for some work, he said.



In a separate incident in Hiranmagri area of Udaipur, Ritu Jain, 27, was killed after her car suddenly caught fire, police said, adding that she was returning home after attending a marriage ceremony.



A case has been registered and the body was handed over to her family members after the post mortem.