2 cargo ships collide at Tamil Nadu port

Two cargo ships on Saturday morning collided outside Tamil Nadu's Kamarajar Port, authorities said.

In a statement, the Kamarajar Port authorities said the collision took place at around 4 am between M T BW Maple carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and M T Dawn Kanchipuram which had petroleum oil lubricants (POL).

The LPG carrier was outbound and the other one was in-bound.

"There is no damage to the environment like oil pollution and no casualty or injury to persons. Both vessels are safely afloat and anchored. Extents of damage to the vessels are under assessment," the statement added.

"All top officials of port closely monitoring and the situation is under control. An enquiry has been ordered to find the cause of accident. All other ship movements are normal."

M A Bhaskarachar, chairman and managing director of the port said that he has no additional information regarding the incident.

A port official said the cargo from M T Dawn Kanchipuram will be unloaded.

A Coast Guard helicopter has been despatched to survey the area.