1984 anti-Sikh riots: HC notice to Sajjan Kumar

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to Congress leader Sajjan Kumar on a plea filed by SIT, probing the 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases, against anticipatory bail granted to him.

Justice I.S. Mehta, while hearing a Special Investigation Team's plea to cancel Sajjan Kumar's bail, sought his response by November 10, the next date of hearing in the case.

The SIT had moved the High Court on January 25 against trial court's order of December 21, 2016 granting anticipatory bail to the Congress leader in a case related to the 1984 riots.

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, appearing for SIT, which recently took up the case, had earlier told the court that investigation was going on in the case but Sajjan Kumar was not cooperating and that his custodial interrogation was vital.

The trial court had given anticipatory bail to Sajjan Kumar, accused of instigating a mob to kill two Sikhs in Janakpuri in west Delhi on November 1, 1984 and another the next day at Vikaspuri, also in west Delhi.

Gurcharan Singh, who was badly burnt in the attack, remained bed-ridden for 29 years before dying three years ago.

Nearly 3,000 Sikhs were killed, mostly in Delhi, in riots that followed the 1984 assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by two of her Sikh bodyguards.

Some Congress politicians, Sajjan Kumar included, have been accused of leading the killer mobs. They have denied the allegations.

