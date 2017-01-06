18 model career centres to be set up in Northeast

Labour and Employment Minister Bandaru Dattatreya on Thursday said 18 model career centres will be set up in the Northeastern states under the National Career Service Project.

Addressing the Regional Labour Conference of Northeastern region in Guwahati, the minister highlighted various labour reforms taken by the government to ensure job security and social security of workers. He said Shram Suvida Portal has brought "more transparency and accountability" with better enforcement of labour laws.

Dattatreya also said the ministry has undertaken efforts to open bank accounts for workers to ensure cashless transactions of wages.

“To ensure cashless transaction of wages to workers, particularly those in the informal sector, the Labour and Employment Ministry has taken huge efforts for opening bank accounts. Already 25.68 crore Jan dhan accounts are existing and the workers left out are being covered under this effort,” Dattatreya said.

The minister also maintained that cooperative federalism is the key to achieve rapid development in India.

“Strong states are the foundation of a strong India. The progress of a country depends on the progress of the states as state governments along with the central governments are co-partners in moving forward the agenda of economic development” Dattatreya added.

Dattatreya also assured to upgrade the existing 50 bedded Beltola Hospital in Assam to 150 bedded hospital.