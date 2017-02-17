17 peacocks found dead in Tonk

Carcasses of 17 peacocks were found in Tonk district late Thursday, with police suspecting that they were fed poisonous food.

Police said they had received information that a few birds had been found dead in mysterious circumstances in Todaraisingh area.

A police team along with forest officials reached the spot and found the carcasses.

Forest officials have found food items laced with poison at the site. The exact cause of death will only be known after a post mortem, police said.

Forest department has registered a case against unidentified persons and further investigation is on.

Tonk is 85 km from here.