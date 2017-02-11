150 take ill after consuming sweets at a religious fair

Nearly 150 people, including children were admitted to the various hospitals in Maval tehsil of Pune district on Friday night after they complained of vomitting, loose motion and other suspected food poisoning symptoms.

District health department said people fell ill after consuming sweets, distributed as 'prasad' during a religious function in Pachane village in the tehsil.

"There was an 'Urus' (a religious fair) in Pachane village in Maval and after the rituals, pedha (sweets) were distributed among the villagers.

"After consuming the sweets, people complained of vomitting, loose motions and nausea. They rushed to nearby hospitals," said Dr Chandrakant Lohare, health officer, Maval tehsil.

He said that initially it was only handful of people, who complained of food poisoning symptoms, however, after sometime more and more people started complaining and rushed to the nearby hospitals.

"Sensing the medical urgency, we set up a makeshift medical camps at the village and treated the villagers," he added.

The doctor said that majority of the people were discharged after the treatment and the situation is under control.

"There are around 50 people who are still in the hospital and under observation, however, no one is critical," said Lohare.