28 killed, 9 injured in Shimla road accident

As many as 28 passengers were killed and nine injured as a private bus rolled down a 700-metre deep gorge in Rampur area of Shimla district on the Hindustan-Tibet National Highway, about 140 km from here, on Thursday.

The bus carrying about 40 people was on its way from Reckong Peo in Kinnaur to Nauni in Solan. According to police, the toll is expected to rise.

Rescue operations are in full swing and SDM Mithun Jindal and DSP Deva Singh Negi are on the spot. The injured have been admitted to the civil hospital at Khaneri, Shimla DC Rohan Chand Thakur said. So far 15 bodies have been recovered, police said. Three of the critically injured have been referred to IGMC, Shimla, DSP Deva SIngh Negi said.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained and a case has been registered by the police. The NDRF has been rushed to the spot to supervise relief and rescue operations.