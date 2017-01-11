149 Himachal students conferred with SJVN Merit Scholarship

Over 149 meritorious students of Himachal Pradesh were conferred with Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam’s Silver Jubilee Merit Scholarship Scheme.

The scholarships of Rs 24,000 per annum to these students were conferred by Governor Acharya Devvrat and SJVN Foundation Chairman and and Director Personnel N L Sharma.

In addition, SJVN would also confer 101 merit scholarships in other states of SJVN's operations namely Uttarakhand, Bihar and Arunachal Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Acharya Devvrat said 65 percent of the country's population comprised of youth who had immense potential and talent. “It is extremely essential to channelise this energy towards constructive purposes which if not properly harnessed and guided could stray towards destructive activities,” he said.

He added youth should be brought into mainstream and motivated to participate in nation building activities and associated with social campaigns for bringing in awareness in the society.

SJVN Foundation Chairman N L Sharma said the meritorious students are being selected from CBSE, ICSE and state Board schools. “From this year onwards, there will be special consideration for the students from BPL families and Persons with Disablilities (PWDs) and from total scholarships 30 percent and 10 percent respectively will be disbursed among those persons from these categories,” he said.

He added the meritorious students would continue to get scholarship during their course of study. But they will have to maintain a steady score and have to qualify all the examinations.

“SJVN has awarded 887 merit scholarships under this scheme since 2012 when the scheme was started by the public sector company under Corporate Social Responsibility Scheme,” he added.