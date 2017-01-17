142 Haryana schools to get awards for excellence in sanitisation

The Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar will be conferred to as many as 142 Haryana schools for the year 2016 for excellence in sanitisation and hygiene practice in their respective premises. The awards would be conferred at a state level function at Panchkula on January 18.

Out of the total 142, 25 schools to be awarded under the Green rank category while 117 under Blue rank category. Under Green rank category, 13 schools are Rural Secondary, 6 Rural Elementary, 5 Urban Secondary and one is Urban Elementary while in the Blue rank, 532 schools are Rural Elementary, 49 Rural Secondary, 10 Urban Secondary and 6 are Urban Elementary.

According to official information, a total 40 schools have been recommended for National level competition. A maximum of twenty entries each at Elementary and Secondary Level would be considered for National level awards. As per data, out of 8,388 registered schools on web portal of Union Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD), total 7,549 schools have completed and uploaded their surveys. The state of Haryana is at ninth place out of 36 states and union territories of final submission of surveys.

The Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar is instituted by the MHRD to recognise, inspire and celebrate excellence in sanitation and hygiene practice in schools. The explicit purpose of the awards is to honor schools that have undertaken significant steps towards fulfilling the mandate of the Swachh Vidyalaya Campaign. The MHRD launched ‘Swachh Bharat Swachh Vidyalaya’ (SBSV) initiative in 2014 to ensure that all schools in India have access to separate functional toilets for boys and girls. The initiative also has its emphasis on promoting safe and appropriate hygiene practices in schools and behavior among children.