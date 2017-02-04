14 per cent voter turnout till 11 am in Uttarakhand

Owing to inclement weather in some parts of Uttarakhand, voting in the assembly elections was slow in the first few hours, with 14 per cent voter turnout till 11 a.m on Wednesday.



According to an election official, eight per cent voting was reported in the first two hours after voting began at 8 am for 69 seats in 11 districts in the first phase of the Uttarakhand assembly elections.



Prominent politicians such as former Chief Ministers Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank and Bhuvan Singh Khanduri voted in the early hours.



According to the Election Commission (EC), Champawat saw two per cent voting, Haridwar witnessed nine per cent and so did the state capital Dehradun.



The fate of 628 candidates in the fray in the hill state would be decided by 75,13,547 voters.