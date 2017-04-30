14 aviation companies to provide air service to Kedarnath

The Uttarakhand government has shortlisted over a dozen private aviation companies for providing chopper service to Kedarnath. The move comes after cancellation of the contract awarded to India Flysafe Aviation, owned by Congress leader Naveen Jindal, by the earlier Harish Rawat government. The contract was cancelled earlier this month and new tender was floated.

A total of 17 companies applied this time. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat said, “A total of fourteen companies have been selected. New operators will also be considered, if we receive fresh proposals. The state government will be fixing the air tariff for Kedarnath soon.”

The Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority selected many aviation companies who provided air service in Kedarnath last season. According to sources, Global Vectra Helicrop, Pawan Hans, SAR Aviation, Arrow Aircrafts Sales and Charter, Himalayan Heli Service, Premier, Aryan, Trans Bharat, Pinnacle, UT Air, Summit Aviation, Bajaj Aviation, Indocopters and Heritage aviation have been shortlisted.

The Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority will be conducting a coordination meeting with the aviation company early next month. After checking their documents and conducting inspection of helipad, final permission will be provided to the operators.

But, as Uttarakhand government is busy making preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to Kedarnath, slated for May 3, the air service is slated to resume only after PM’s visit.

This time the helicopter service to Kedarnath is also under scanner. The National Green Tribunal recently issued notice to Union Ministry of Environment & Forests, Uttarakhand government, National Board for Wildlife and others for the adverse affect of heli service on flora and fauna in Kedarnath.

The low flying choppers have completely disturbed the normal life of villagers of the Mandakini valley. The NGT notice has provided a huge relief to the local villagers.

Rakesh Goswami from Gaurikund says, “Low flying create terror among villagers. We are not against air service but the companies should follow all the norms. Last year 12 companies operated in Kedarnath and this year it has increased to 14. Air service should be regulated in a proper way.”

As the 16 km trek to Kedarnath demands high level fitness, the fast and comfortable air service has been becoming popular among tourists with each passing year.