137 police officers transferred in Maharashtra

In a major reshuffle in the Maharashtra police department, the government has transferred 137 officers, including from the Indian Police Service (IPS) and the SP-level officers.



The order for the transfers was issued on Thursday night, a state Home department official said on Friday.



Those transferred include 16 special inspector general level officers, 17 deputy inspector general-level officers and 104 superintendent of police-level officers, he said.



Archana Tyagi, who was the special IG (administration) at the state police headquarters here, has been transferred as the joint commissioner (administration) in Mumbai.



The post of a joint commissioner of police (CP) is equivalent to a special IG-level officer, while the post of SP police is equivalent to that of a deputy commissioner of police (DCP) level officer.



Ashutosh Dumbre, who was the joint CP of Thane, has been now posted as the joint CP of Mumbai police's economic offences wing.



Amitesh Kumar, who was the police commissioner of Aurangabad, has been transferred as Mumbai's joint CP (traffic).



DCP Pravin Padwal has been promoted as the additional CP (south region) in Mumbai.



SP Amravati (rural) Lakhmi Gautam has been promoted as additional CP (east region) in Mumbai.



S Jaykumar, who was the DCP in Mumbai, has been promoted as the additional CP (central region) in Mumbai.



Madhukar Pandey, who was the joint CP of Navi Mumbai, has been transferred to Thane city on the same post.



Santosh Rastogi, who was the joint CP of state Intelligence department, has now been posted as the joint CP of Navi Mumbai.



Ravindra Kadam, who was posted in Mumbai as the special IG (CID), will now join as the joint CP of Pune.



He will replace Sunil Ramanand, who will now hold the post of special IG (CID) in Pune, according to the order.



Naval Bajaj, the director of Maharashtra Police Academy, Nashik, was transferred as special IG, Konkan range.



Additional CP, Thane, Yashasvi Yadav was transferred as the Aurangabad city police commissioner.



Sanjay Mohite has been made Kolhapur's superintendent of police. He was earlier the DCP (traffic) in Mumbai.



In the reshuffle, 11 officials have been transferred to Mumbai police as DCPs.