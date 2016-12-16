11 supporters of United Naga Council injured during protest

Eleven suspected supporters of United Naga Council were injured when they tried to storm the Deputy Commissioner's office in Senapati district to protest creation of seven new districts, police said on Wednesday.

The protestors tried to march into the office of the Deputy Commissioner in the Naga-dominated hill district of Senapati on Tuesday and were injured when they tried to break the barricade set up by Manipur Police, they said.

The incident comes after UNC announced its decision to picket and storm government offices in Naga-inhabited areas of the state last week.

The state has been witnessing unrest due to the imposition of indefinite economic blockade on the lifeline of the landlocked state by United Naga Council (UNC) since November 1 last year and violence following the creation of seven new districts by bifurcating the previously existing districts.