11 arrested for ransacking Bengal police station

As many as 11 people, including a leader of West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, were arrested in connection with ransacking of a police station in the state's Burdwan district, police said on Sunday.

"We launched a search operation and it was conducted overnight. So far, we have arrested 11 people and about 17 people have been detained for the attack of Ausgram police station. Trinamool councillor of Guskara municipality, Chanchal Garai was arrested," police said.

Local Communist Party of India-Marxist leader Suren Hembram has also been detained, police added.

A large police contingent has been deployed at the police station and they conducted a route march in the area.

A mob on Saturday ransacked Ausgram police station, assaulted police personnel and damaged police vehicles. The incident came a day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the state government would bring a bill in the next assembly session to prevent destruction of public as well as private property.

Police said the attack came after they declined to accept memorandum opposing the construction of a stall beside the main gate of a local school.