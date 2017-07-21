Employment generation, quality education and health remained as major challenges for Manohar Lal Khattar-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana even after 1000 days of rule in the state.

While addressing the media persons on achievements during the 100-day rule, Chief Minister (CM) Khattar said that employment, education and health are still among the challenges ahead for his government despite the present rule achieved success on many fronts.

However, he blamed the previous Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress regime in the state for the pathetic condition of education, health sectors.

He said, "After coming to power, our government has advertised nearly 53,000 jobs and in over next two years, the tally will cross one lakh jobs. Similarly, for the first time in the state, unemployed educated youth is given handsome remuneration up to Rs 9,000 per month for 100-hour job."

Similarly, with a view to provide quality education, the present government has opened 23 colleges in various districts and have targeted to open 30 more colleges in the state that would be highest ever number of colleges opened by any government in the history of Haryana, he added.

Khattar said that shortage of doctors is among the key problems faced in the health sector but the state government is trying its best to overcome the problems and for this, process to advertise posts of more than 600 doctors have already been started while for doctors retirement age has been fixed at 65 years.

The BJP government has targeted medical college for each district and it would be achieved withion the present regime, he added.

Khattar further alleged that the previous Congress government during its 10-year rule had left the state machinery in shamble while the BJP government is trying to repair it and it would take time.