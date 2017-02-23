10 Maoists surrender in Jharkhand

Ten Maoist guerrillas, including three of their commanders and three women, surrendered before the police in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district on Wednesday.



According to the police, the Maoists surrendered before Ranchi range Deputy Inspector General of Police A.B. Homkar.



Of the ten Maoists, one is a sub-zonal commander and two are area commanders.



Two of the Maoists -- Ramdhin Kherwar and Kaleshwar Kherwar -- were carrying rewards of Rs two lakh each.



The other Maoists who surrendered were identified as Harendra Oraon, Chandreshwar Oraon, Jitendra Ganjhu, Suhram Kherwar, Sushanti Oraon, Seema Oraon, Meena Oraon and Sukhlal Nagesia.



The Maoist guerrillas have surrendered under the Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy of the state government. They would be rehabilitated as per the guidelines of the policy.



In all, 22 of the 24 districts in Jharkhand have been declared Maoist- affected. Lohardaga is among those affected.