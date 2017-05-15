1 policeman killed, 2 injured in Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh

A police personnel was killed and two others injured in a shootout with Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, officials said on Monday.

Bijapur Superintendent of Police K L Dhruv said that late night on Sunday, a combined team of a special task force from Bijapur police station and district police was going a search operation when Maoists, who were lying in wait near a hill in the district, attacked them.

In the ensuing shootout, two policemen -- Raju Kudmul and S Suresh Madkal -- were injured.

When the search party was returning after the operation, they were attacked again by Maoists and one policeman Salad Upadhyay, resident of Uttar Pradesh, was injured.

"As it was very late in the night, a helicopter was not available. On Monday morning, Indian Air Force helicopter M-17 was landed in Bihad area. While the three injured policemen were on their way for treatment in Raipur, Upadhyay passed away," Dhruv said.

He added that Kudmul and Madkal are out of danger now due to the timely evacuation by helicopter.