Yamaha launches all-new FZ 25, 10 things to know before buying

Japanese two-wheeler major Yamaha on Tuesday launched the all new FZ 25 bike here sporting a price tag of Rs.1.19 lakh (ex showroom, New Delhi).

Eyeing a bigger share of the rapidly expanding 200-250cc segment market, deliveries for the all new Yamaha motorbike will commence from the 1st week of February.

If you are in the market for a new bike, here are the top 10 reasons why you should consider the new FZ 25:

1. The all new Yamaha comes with a new age 249cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke engine that produces 20.9 PS.

2. Despite the powerful engine, the company claims that the bike returns a fuel efficiency of 43kmpl.

3. The bike has a robust built along with a masculine appeal reflected on the chiselled fuel tank, muscular tank shrouds and a low-slung, sharp headlamp.

4. The new FZ 25 gets 282mm disc brake at the front and a 220mm brake at the rear.

5. It has a wheelbase of 1360mm and is 2015mm in length, 770mm in width and 1075mm in length with a ground clearance of 160mm.

6. The new bike receives beefy 43mm telescopic forks at the front and the monocross suspension at the rear.

7. It’s loaded with features like LED auto headlight and a LCD instrument cluster that only add bling to the bike but also make it safer.

8. The FZ 25 gets new split-spoke alloys with slightly wider tyres as compared to the smaller FZs.

9. The new FZ 25 will be available in three colours- Ballistic Blue, Warrior White and Knight Black.

10. The all-new bike is the most powerful Yamaha to be manufactured in India.



