Mobile manufacturing company Xiaomi on Tuesday launched the latest Smartphone Redmi 4 in the Indian market for gadget lovers. The company has introduced three different variant of the mobile phone i.e. Redmi 4 2Gb RAM+16GB ROM, Redmi 4 3Gb RAM+32GB ROM and Redmi 4 4Gb RAM+64GB ROM.



Going by the technical specification of the phone, Redmi 4 has been packed with the latest feature of android phone:

Battery: 4100 mAh battery

Display: 5 inch with 2.5D curved glass

Back Camera: 13MP, CMOS with full HD 1080p video recording

Android: MIUI 8

Processor: Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor



Well, the price of the mobile phone is not so high considering its technical specification and features.