Xiaomi Redmi 4 launched in Indian market; Know more about price, technical specification, feature

Xiaomi, Redmi 4, price, technical specification, feature

Mobile manufacturing company Xiaomi on Tuesday launched the latest Smartphone Redmi 4 in the Indian market for gadget lovers. The company has introduced three different variant of the mobile phone i.e. Redmi 4 2Gb RAM+16GB ROM, Redmi 4 3Gb RAM+32GB ROM and Redmi 4 4Gb RAM+64GB ROM.
 
Going by the technical specification of the phone, Redmi 4 has been packed with the latest feature of android phone:
Battery: 4100 mAh battery
Display: 5 inch with 2.5D curved glass
Back Camera: 13MP, CMOS with full HD 1080p video recording
Android: MIUI 8
Processor: Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor

Well, the price of the mobile phone is not so high considering its technical specification and features. For more information log on to www.mi.com

