Wind power tariffs drop to record low of Rs.3.46 per unit

In a recent auction, conducted by state-owned Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), wind power tariff dropped to record low of Rs.3.46 per unit.

“After Solar cost reduction below Rs.3/unit, Wind power cost down to Rs.3.46/unit through transparent auction,” Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday, adding, “A green future awaits India”.

The tariff-based competitive bidding is being conducted by SECI for wind power capacity totalling 1,000 MW for supply of power to non-windy states.

The power tariff rate was much lower than the expected rate. Some experts had predicted tariff of around Rs.4 per unit.