Wind power auction scheme kicks off

PTC India on Thursday signed a memorandum of agreement for purchase of 1000 MW wind power under MNRE’s first wind auction scheme with the discoms of UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Delhi Odisha and Assam. The MOA will bring down the wind power tariffs to as low as Rs 3.46 unit.

“This was the first time such auction process done in the country for wind power through e-reverse auction and its success can be seen from the fact that a record low tariffs of Rs. 3.46 per kWh was obtained,” said a senior officer of the Power Ministry.

Following the success of the scheme, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy on 4 May launched another scheme for a second round of wind reverse-auction for 1000 MW capacity wind power projects.

The MOA has been signed between PTC and discoms of seven states, giving 449.9 MW for UP, 200 MW for Bihar, 200 MW for Jharkhand, 100 MW for Delhi, 50 MW for Assam and Odisha each.

The letter of award (LoA) to the successful wind power developers under this new scheme was issued on 1 Aprilby the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and the projects are to be commissioned within 18 months from the date of issue of LoA.

The newly announced second auctioning of 1000 MW wind power would be open for all obligated entities purchasing wind power for compliance of their non-solar RPO. The differentiation between windy and non-windy states has been done away with, the Power Ministry said.