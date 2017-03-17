White House curator to retire: Report

White House curator William G Allman has decided to retire after a career that spanned more than 40 years, the media reported.



Allman's departure will leave another key position open on the residence staff following the disposal Chief Usher Angella Reid's on Friday, officials familiar with his decision told CNN on May 6.



White House residence staff positions are non-political. The office of the curator was created under former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy.



The curator works closely with the White House interior decorator and the Committee for the Preservation of the White House.



Allman was one of the first members of residence staff to meet First Lady Melania Trump; he gave her a tour when she came to visit with Michelle Obama days after the election.



"He had a full career and contributed a great deal," CNN quoted one of the officials as saying.



"I hope that they (the Trumps) will give it a lot of thought and consider the history of the house," the official said, adding that there are several curators who worked for Allman who will be able to fill the position if necessary.