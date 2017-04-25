Vistara to introduce more flights to Punjab

Flying high with Punjab government's investment initiative in the state, Vistara airlines intended to introduce more flights on Tuesday.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard was signed by Vistara chief executive officer (CEO) Phee Teik Yeoh after having detailed conversation with Punjab chief minister (CM) Captain Amarinder Singh. During the meeting, the Vistara team proposed working with the state government to project Punjab as a key tourist destination.

As per the move, Vistara airlines will be working in collaboration with Taj hotels to promote tourism through an MoU with the state government, a Punjab government spokesperson said here after the meeting.

"Vistara is a joint venture between Tata and Singapore Airlines. It could work with the Taj hotels, also owned by the Tata Group, to push tourism in Punjab in a big way," Vistara CEO Phee Teik Yeoh said. He also said that the MoU could help target other foreign airlines to promote Punjab in select foreign countries.

Meanwhile, Vistara’s interest in promoting the state as a tourist destination was welcomed by Punjab CM. "The introduction of direct flights from Chandigarh to Singapore to facilitate travel to the south east Asian region. The tourism to these destinations is witnessing significant movement from Punjab," said CM.

With five more planes in its fleet, Vistara sees huge potential to connect Punjab with many more cities and countries. At the moment, it connects Delhi and Amritsar. Team Vistara stressed the importance of the airlines working in co-ordination with the roadways and railways to promote religious tourism in Punjab, which draws lakhs of people every year to the holy city of Amritsar.

CM also assured Vistara that his government was keen to promote tourism as a means to generate employment and revive the economic growth of the state. He further assured the visiting team that all efforts would be made by his government to help Vistara execute any plans in the interest of the state’s welfare.