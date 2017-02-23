Villupuram-Thanjavur Rly line to be electrified at Rs.218 cr cost

The Railway Ministry has sanctioned Rs.218 crore for electrifying the Villupuram-Thanjavur railway line.

A press release from the Southern Railway, Tiruchirapalli division, said that as announced in the 2017-18 Union Budget the electrification work of Villupuram-Cuddalore Port - Mayiladuturai- Thanjavur line and Mayiladuturai-Thiruvarur line has been entrusted to Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) for execution at an estimated cost of Rs.218.41 crore.

Electrification of the section would provide an alternate route to Chennai-Tiruchchirappalli section via Villupuram-Mayiladuturai-Thanjavur.

In addition, the line would connect Cuddalore and Karaikal ports on electric traction, states the release.

On completion of the project, energy-efficient, eco-friendly Mainline Electric Multiple Units (MEMU trains) can be operated in these sections, paving the way for reduction in commuting time for rail users of delta regions.

Scores of students commuting to educational institutions on this section would be benefitted, it said.

In addition, pilgrims visiting religious centres in and around Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai, Kumbakonam and Thanjavur can take advantage of the improved connectivity, the release added.