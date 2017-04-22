Vijayawada airport goes international

Vijayawada Airport in Andhra Pradesh has today become an International Airport under the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement on 3 May after a big push from the state government and airlines in view of the increase in the number of air passengers.

The proposal will provide wider services at competitive costs to air-travelers and boost domestic and international tourism and socio-economic development of Andhra Pradesh by bringing in international passengers and cargo traffic, the government's release stated.

Once the McKinsey Quarterly report named Vijayawada as "Global City of the Future".

Apart from Vijayawada Airport, the state has six more airports--Vishakhapatnam Airport, Sri Sathya Sai Airport, Tirupati Airport, Cuddapah Airport, Rajahmundry Airport and Nagarjuna Sagar Airport.

