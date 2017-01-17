Venkaiah Naidu urges states to implement Real Estate Act

Union Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation Minister Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday urged the states and union territories to and implement the Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Act from May this year, as proposed in the legislation, an official statement said.



He made the request at a meeting of Chief Secretaries and senior officials of states and UTs convened by his ministry to discuss implementation of the Real Estate Act.



"Real Estate Act is one of the most consumer friendly laws passed by the Parliament and states have no power to dilute its provisions. There is lot of hope and expectation from this Act by all the stakeholders," said Naidu, as per the statement.



"There are some media reports that some states have diluted some provisions of the Act in the Rules notified by them. States do not have such powers and I hope such reports are not true," he said, adding that any compromise with the spirit of the Act would have "serious implications including a public outcry".