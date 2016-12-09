Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel called for a unified regulator for the successful execution at India's first International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) coming up at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT).



"A unified financial regulatory framework providing for a single regulator for GIFT City could contribute to better regulation and supervision of the financial entities," Patel said here at the ongoing Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017.



"While individual regulators can supervise the entities initially when the size of the business is small, a unified regulator would be necessary to pay undivided attention to the IFSC. Work on the design of such a framework should begin soon so as to be able to implement this in time," he added.



He also said that the existing laws governing financial contracts in India should be reviewed and gaps addressed.



"Based on the review, a world class legal framework for financial contracts in GIFT could be enabled, either by appropriately amending the existing laws governing financial contracts or enacting a fresh law," Patel said.



"Either way, this should be expedited, may be by constituting a high level working group to address this gap in mission mode," he added.