Upcoming Hyundai cars in India

After Launching The Next-Gen Models Of The Elantra And The Tucson Last Year, The Korean Automaker Is All Set To Have Yet Another Smashing Year In 2017!

Last year, Hyundai Motors didn’t launch any new product in the sub-10 lakh category and restricted itself to the launch of the all-new Tucson SUV and the Elantra sedan. Both the models were applauded for their looks, performance and features. However, the South Korean carmaker will be flexing its mass segment muscle this year with facelifts of a hatch, sedan and a couple of its premium hybrid saloons. Here’s the list of cars that’ll come from Hyundai’s stable this year in India.

1. Hyundai Grand i10 Facelift

Expected launch – January/February 2017

Since its inception, the carmaker’s i10 badge has performed really well, and that’s the reason why the previous- and current-generation i10s are sold side by side (the Grand i10 is the second generation of the i10). The hatch is now ready for yet another facelift in the coming weeks and will feature a cascading grille, daytime running LEDs, projector fog lamps, auto climate control and a seven-inch touchscreen unit. Engines are expected to be the same as the existing version.

2. Hyundai Verna

Expected launch – April/May 2017

Another big launch of the year by the Korean automaker would be the next-gen Verna sedan. It will feature ISG stop-start and is likely to get a hybrid treatment, just like its rival, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz SHVS. Unveiled at the Beijing International Automobile Exhibition last year in April, the Verna will feature Hyundai’s latest design philosophy as seen in the new Elantra. To enhance the appeal of its interiors, it is likely to carry a handful of features from its elder sibling. The engine options are expected to remain the same.

3. Hyundai Sonata

Expected launch – Late 2017/early 2018

The carmaker had earlier hinted at launching more hybrid vehicles in the country. Going by this, the new Sonata is likely to be on the cards. When launched, it will rival established players like the Toyota Camry and the Honda Accord and, not to forget, the upcoming Volkswagen Passat GTE. The premium car will boast a 2.0-litre petrol motor with plug-in hybrid set-up. Individually, this motor churns out 156PS of top power and 190Nm of torque and, when paired with an electric motor, the combined output reaches 195PS.

4. Hyundai Ioniq

Expected launch – Late 2017/early 2018

The Ioniq sedan has been attracting a lot of eyeballs these days, thanks to its awe-inspiring looks, especially the Lexus-esque grille. Showcased at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show, it will be offered with three engine options globally – hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric. The Indian version will most likely feature the plug-in hybrid set-up, which generates 61PS of power via the electric motor and 105PS of power from the 1.6-litre petrol engine. Expected to be a front-wheel drive, the Ioniq is likely to feature a six-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

