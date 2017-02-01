Union budget delayed for several minutes on member's death

Stocks remained flat on Wednesday moments ahead of the delayed presentation of the annual budget for the year to March 2018. Market men remained fence sitters as they waited for the government and the opposition to sort out the parliamentary logjam after a member passed away.

Former Minister of State E Ahmad suffered a cardiac arrest in parliament on Tuesday and died in a hospital early on Wednesday morning. Protocol demands both houses be adjourned as a mark of respect for the departed leader. But Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said, after reading the obituary, the house had an obligation to fulfill by presenting the budget on a predesignated day.

Mahajan said both houses will be adjourned instead on Thursday and the budget's presentation would go ahead.

The Nifty traded flat at 8,567 points ahead of the presentation.