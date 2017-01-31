Union Budget 2017: What today's Indian youth want

Post its unexpected demonetisation move to curb black money and corruption, the Union government is set to table its Union Budget 2017 on February 1 and expectations are soaring from different sectors of the economy. Not only the economists, but the common man, especially the conscious young generation, is also hoping for some extraordinary policies from the government.

According to a UN report, around 36 crore Indians are 10-24 years old and the country has the largest youth population in the world which means the government needs to invest heavily in young people’s education, skills, health and their future.

If we see from college-going students’ viewpoint, they expect lower interest rates on education loans, better women security, more employment opportunities and a transparent economy.

“I want lower interest rates on education loans and lesser college fees,” Mohit Kaushik, a management institute student told thestatesman.com.

As some demand lower interest rates on education loans, some students seek higher allocation of funds for education.

“There should be higher allocation of funds for the education sector,” Sachin, a Delhi-based mass communication student said. He also feels that "small-time traders, daily wage labourers and others who suffered losses while demonetisation, should get some benefits and consideration” in the budget.

While the educated population is increasing, the problem of unemployment continues to dock the nation. “The government should focus on generating more employment opportunities,” Mohit said.

Among many concerning issues facing the youth, many young girls want firm government policies to deal with crime against women and women security.

“Apart from less costly education loan, I want better security for women,” a Delhi University student, Komal said.

“We have rules for everything but some people don’t follow. The government should focus on this also,” she added.

Meanwhile, Soniya, another student of Delhi University, feels the government should invest in "promotion of cashless transactions" and said that "there should be greater access to banks in rural areas”.

“The government should increase the income tax limit for the welfare of middle class people,” Soniya said.

However, Manish Kumar, a student of Uttaranchal University, said that he is “ready to pay higher taxes but farmers should get more benefits for their produces”. “If the farmers get higher amount for their hard work they will not commit suicide,” he added.

According to Manish, “If the government increases tax on electronic products than that money can be used for farmers’ welfare”.

The youth is hoping for an outstanding budget and the government needs to fulfill their aspirations for a brighter future of the nation.