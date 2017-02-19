Under Modi govt focus is on providing job skills: Rudy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's skill development vision has led to a discussion in the country that imparting skills is more important than education, Union Minister for Skill Development Rajiv Pratap Rudy said here on Sunday,



Speaking after inaugurating various Skill Development courses and Atal Skill Development Center of Swarna Bharat Trust (SBT), Hyderabad chapter, along with Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu, Rudy said, "Unfortunately, in Indian system education has a distinct bias against skills and all those who became important mostly were educated and everyone thought that education was more important and skills became secondary".



"This is for the first time that (with) Prime Minister's focus on providing job skills...there is a discussion now in the country that skilling is more important than education," Rudy said.



He said out of 18 lakh engineering seats across the country more than eight lakh seats in engineering colleges are vacant.



"...Engineering colleges are closing down because the children coming out of these colleges cannot be employed because they do not know about technical part (do not possess job skills) of it. The industry wants those with skills," Rudy added.



Education is important, he said adding but, 10-year or 12-year school education will not get one jobs.



"But, along with 10-year or 12-year school education (if one is imparted), 10 or 12 weeks training, no one can stop you from getting employment. This is the strength of skills and we are working towards this," the Minister said, underling the need for employability skill.



He said, "the country needs over six lakh skilled heavy vehicle drivers, but we in India are not been able to provide training.... Peru is sending drivers to operate heavy vehicles in India.".



"Proper skills can help in earning high salaries and those who get trained in (centres like) Swarna Bharat Trust will get Rs.30,000- Rs.40,000 in six months training... this is the difference we have to create," Rudy added.