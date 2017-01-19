UK will be a global leader on trade: May 

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday told leaders at the World Economic Forum here that the UK will be a "world leader" on trade.



But the Prime Minister also warned that inequality blamed on globalisation was aiding the "politics of division", BBC reported.



Her speech to business leaders and politicians in Switzerland comes after EU leaders said a post-Brexit trade deal with the UK would be "difficult".



In her speech, May said global elite needed to tackle the backlash against globalisation, liberalism, and free trade.



She argued for reforms so the global economy created wealth for all, rather than a "privileged few".



Meanwhile, Chancellor Philip Hammond warned the European Union (EU) that the UK would have to find ways to stay competitive if there was no "comprehensive trading relationship" post-Brexit.



He said: "The first obligation of our government is to make sure that our people are able to maintain their standard of living."