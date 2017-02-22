UAE's first solar-powered gas station opens in Dubai

A government oil company in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has opened the country's first solar-powered gas station in Dubai.



The Dubai-owned Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) said on April 26 that the service station on the city's main Sheikh Zayed Road thoroughfare is covered with solar panels that can generate up to 120 kilowatt hours.



The company said that is about 30 per cent more energy than the station needs, so the excess power is directed back into the city's electricity grid.



A ceremony marking the inauguration was held in the presence of Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, ENOC Vice-Chairman and Dubai Electricity & Water Authority's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.



"ENOC has always been a major enabler in the UAE energy sector and made significant contributions to the Emirate's development drive," said Saif Humaid Al Falasi, ENOC Group CEO.



"The new development fits within the pioneering initiatives launched by ENOC nationwide over the past period in alignment with the government plans to make the emirate the smartest and the most sustainable in the world," he added.



The service station is planned to reduce CO2 emissions by 195 million metric tonnes annually, and will wield a number of energy consumption reduction techniques.