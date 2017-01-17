Tyre stocks in top gear despite profit booking in wider market

Tyre maker Ceat Ltd. led peers higher on Tuesday as traders concentrated their buying energies on second rung stocks in a market where front line shares came under pressure.

Tyre stocks shot up between 1.3-10 percent compared with a 0.2 percent fall in the benchmark 51-share Nifty. The rally came in despite prices of natural rubber, the main raw material, quoting near 3-year highs. International rubber prices are informally benchmarked to global crude oil prices, which are in a strong uptrend.

Investors and traders remain bullish on the prospects of local tyre makers despite demonetization hitting factory demand and offtake of vehicles from showrooms.

As a consequence, Balkrishna Industries surged 10.3 per cent to 1,197 rupees. Ceat jumped 2.1 per cent to 1,212 rupees. Sector leader MRF gained 1.2 per cent, 53,740 rupees. TVS Srichakra rose 1.4% to 3,281 rupees.