  1. Home
  2. Business

Two-day tax conclave to focus on GST, black money

  • IANS

    IANS | New Delhi

    July 31, 2017 | 05:25 PM
Rajaswa Gyansangam, GST, black money, Narendra Modi

Representational image (Photo: Getty Images)

A two-day conclave of tax officers, titled ‘Rajaswa Gyansangam', will be held on September 1-2 in the national capital to focus on the GST and unearthing black money.

The conclave will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 1.

"A two-day conclave of tax officers will be held on September 1-2 at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. The focus of the discussion will be on GST as well as on unearthing black money," the Finance Ministry said here in a statement on Monday.

For the first time, the tax officers of the state governments will also participate on September 1 for discussion on the Goods and Services Tax (GST)-related issues, it said.
 

TAGS :

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.