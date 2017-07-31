Two-day tax conclave to focus on GST, black money

A two-day conclave of tax officers, titled ‘Rajaswa Gyansangam', will be held on September 1-2 in the national capital to focus on the GST and unearthing black money.

The conclave will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 1.

"A two-day conclave of tax officers will be held on September 1-2 at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. The focus of the discussion will be on GST as well as on unearthing black money," the Finance Ministry said here in a statement on Monday.

For the first time, the tax officers of the state governments will also participate on September 1 for discussion on the Goods and Services Tax (GST)-related issues, it said.

