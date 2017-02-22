Triumph to launch 2017 Street Triple S by June/July this year

Triumph had recently conducted media rides for their new 2017 Triumph Street Triple RS in Barcelona, Spain. On communicating with the company professionals, the fact of Triumph targeting the launch of the Street Triple S in mid-2017 surfaced. The 2017 Street Triple range will consist of three variants – Street Triple S, Street Triple R and Street Triple RS. Triumphplans to launch the Street Triple S by mid-2017, followed by the Street Triple R and Street Triple RS in the late second half of 2017.

The Triumph Street Triple range has been one of the bestselling bike ranges for Triumph across the globe, with over 50,000 units being sold globally till date. It is also one of the bestselling bikes in India. The 2017 range receives cosmetic and mechanical updates along with few more bells and whistles. The motorcycle will be assembled locally with an expected price tag of Rs.8-9 lakhs.

The previous Street Triple model was detuned in terms of power output and the Indian model made only 79PS of maximum power compared to the globally sold 106PS motor. Triumph have chucked the discrimination with the 2017 Street Triple range and the bikesnow developsthe same power as the ones which will be sold globally.

The 2017 bike is powered by a 765cc, triple-cylinder engine which develops 113PS for the S variant, 119PS for the R variant, and 123PS for the RS variant. The Street Triple is equipped with ride-by-wire technology, two rider modes, twin traction control settings, and ABS to mention a few. The bike will take on the likes of the new Kawasaki Z900, which will also be launched soon.

Source: BikeDekho