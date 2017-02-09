Tremendous changes will happen in IT field in five years

Tremendous changes will happen in IT field and also in academic systems in another five years, a senior official in the National Mission on Education Through ICT, under Union HRD Ministry said on Thursday.



Policing approach in education systems may be slowly stopped and be replaced by direct online practical based examinations and analytical tests, Mission Project Manager and Training Coordinator, Mohammed Kasim Khan said.



He was addressing students of Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology here after signing an MoU for Spoken Tutorial Programme of IIT Bombay, with Sri Krishnan Institutions.



Stating that the present assignments may be given as projects and these systems helped to improve the employable skills of the students, Khan mentioned about the importance of applications that it was a successful IT/Software training programme covering wide varieties of open source software which are used by the top companies in their applications.



Many Universities and colleges in India now are collaborating with IIT Spoken Tutorial Programme for this and included in its syllabus, as the programme has about 115 affiliated universities and colleges as knowledge partners, he said.



Stating that open softwares were now mostly used by many organisations, he said the Ministry has taken various steps to bring the open software s availability to the public and the Central Government has adopted the strategies to use open softwares to its websites and it has more confidentiality and security.