TRAI rejects fixed floor price for voice and data

The proposal by telecom operators to fix floor price for both voice and data services was rejected on Friday by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) as it did not seem to be a "workable idea".

"We had a detailed discussion (with industry stakeholders) for two hours. Fixing a floor price was not a workable idea. Prices will continue under the principles of forbearance like now," TRAI chairman R S Sharma told reporters after the meeting. He said there was a consensus that there is no need to pursue this idea of floor price anymore.

On 15 June, the telecom industry stakeholders had suggested to TRAI to fix floor prices for voice and data. "The operators today have discussed the idea of creating a floor price for voice and data services. The rationale behind it was that no operator can offer data and voice services below that price," Sharma had said earlier.