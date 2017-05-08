Toyota hikes prices of Innova Crysta, Fortuner

Japanese carmaker Toyota announced that it has revised the price list of two of its most popular cars in India - Innova Crysta and Fortuner. The company said that from May, 2017, prices for the Fortuner SUV and the Innova Crysta MPV have gone up by 2 and 1 per cent respectively. The automaker has taken this step to offset the rise in prices of commodity, particularly metals, related to these two models only.

According to a report published, N Raja, director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “We are facing a challenge in terms of commodity prices, particularly metals, and therefore in order to offset the impact, we have passed it on to the customers."

Apart from the Fortuner and Innova Crysta, Toyota sells nine other models in India. The list includes the Etios Liva, Etios Cross, Platinum Etios, Innova Touring Sport, Corolla Altis, Camry, Prius, Land Cruiser Prado and Land Cruiser. None of the cars in this list are affected by this price hike.

After the increase in prices, the Fortuner’s price list now ranges from Rs.26.66 lakh for the base-spec petrol variant and goes all the way to Rs.31.86 lakh for the top-of-the-line diesel 4x4 automatic. Similarly, the Innova Crysta’s new price tags start from Rs.14.2 lakh for the entry-level petrol variant and tops out at Rs.21.4 lakh for the fully loaded diesel automatic (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

On May 4, 2017, Toyota launched a sportier version of the Innova Crysta - Innova Touring Sport. It is priced between Rs.17.79-21.15 lakh (ex-Delhi).

Source: CarDekho