Japanese automaker Isuzu on Thursday launched its second premium SUV in the country—the MU-X at Rs.23.99 lakh for the 4x2 AT (automatic) and Rs.25.99 lakh for the 4x4 AT (automatic) variants respectively.

The SUV will lock horns with much premium and established brands like the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner, and the Hyundai Santa Fe. Listed below are the top ten features of the premium SUV:

1. The car is powered by the famous Isuzu engine– a 3.0-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged unit that churns out 174 hp of power against the peak torque of 380Nm.

2. Isuzu claims that the car delivers a fuel economy of 13.8 km/l.

3. The SUV also comes with a 'shift on the fly' 4x4 drive setup, along with terrain command control.

4. The MU-X comes with projector headlamps, LED DRLs, climate control, 6-way adjustable driver seat, cruise control, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment and a roof-mounted 10-inch DVD screen.

5. The safety kit includes ABS (anti-lock braking system), EBD (electronic brake force distribution), brake assist, ESC (electronic stability control), rear parking camera, traction control, hill start assist, dual front airbags among others.

6. The SUV measures 4825mm in length, 1860 mm in width and 1840 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2845mm and ground clearance of 220mm.

7. Isuzu is offering 3 year/1 lakh km warranty as standard along with 24×7 roadside assistance.

8. The car is available in four shades-- Orchid Brown Mica, Silky White Pearl, Titanium Silver Metallic, and Cosmic Black Mica.

9. The MU-X is based on the same platform as the popular D-Max V-Cross pickup truck and the Chevrolet Trailblazer.

10. The Japanese car maker has invested Rs.3000 crore at its Sri City India plant in Andhra Pradesh which will emerge as a global manufacturing hub for Isuzu.