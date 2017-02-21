Three strategic priorities of new Tata Sons chief Chandrasekaran

On his first day in office, as chairman of Tata Sons, N Chandrasekaran on Tuesday outlined three strategies for further growth of Tata Group.

“In my new role, I will focus on three strategic priorities,” Chandrasekaran said, adding, “Bringing the group closer together to leverage its enormous collective strength" will be the first strategic priority.

“Reinforce a leader’s mindset among the operating companies and drive world-class operating performances across the group,” Chandrasekaran outlined as his second priority for Tatas' success.

Meanwhile, not leaving shareholders aside and focusing on capital allocation, he assured, "I will bring greater rigour to our capital allocation policies and deliver superior returns to our shareholders".

After a legal fight between ousted Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and Tata Group patriarch Ratan Tata, it was extremely important for the group to have a strong and united leadership.

“I welcome Chandra, who has successfully displayed his leadership in his career at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS),” Ratan N Tata, Chairman, Emeritus of Tata Sons, said.

“I am sure he (Chandrasekaran) will bring considerable value to his leadership role in the Tata Group in the years ahead,” he added.