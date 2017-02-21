Textiles Ministry inks MoU to boost earnings of SC artisans

In a move to boost the economic development of about 12 lakh scheduled caste artisans, Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) Ministry of Textiles on Monday inked an MoU with National Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation (NSCFDC), a Central PSU under Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

The aim is to improve the earnings of artisans across the country belonging to Scheduled Castes categories.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani and Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Thaawarchand Gehlot. Textiles Secretary Rashmi Verma and Secretary, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment Latha Krishna Rao were also present.

The MoU provides for continuous and extensive collaboration between Office of DC (Handicrafts) and NSCDFC with extensive need-based skill upgradation in identified clusters having dominant presence of Scheduled Caste artisans, in the field of innovative and market-friendly designs and adoption of modern tools and techniques

The MoU was signed by Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Alok Kumar, and Chairman-cum-Managing Director, NSCFDC, Shyam Kapoor.