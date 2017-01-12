Natarajan Chandrasekaran, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Consultancy Services, will be the new chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company that controls the $100 billion Tata conglomerate, sources said on Thursday.

Chandrasekaran has been chief executive of TCS since 2009 and was appointed as a director on the board of Tata Sons days after Cyrus Mistry was removed as chairman of the group in October.

Chandrasekaran joined TCS in 1987 after completing a Masters in Computer Applications from the Regional Engineering College, Trichy in Tamil Nadu.

Tata Sons had on October 24 removed Mistry as chairman in a surprise move and named group patriarch Ratan Tata as interim chief as Mistry's ouster has been followed by a bitter public spat between him and the group.