Tata Steel board of directors on Tuesday elected Natarajan Chandrasekaran as its chairman, according to sources.

Chandrasekaran, the former CEP of TCS, was earlier appointed by Tata Sons to replace Cyrus Mistry. He will officially take charge of Tata Sons on February 12.

Meanwhile, Tata Steel Q3 consolidated net profit at Rs.231 cr against loss of Rs.2,747.7 cr in the same quarter of previous fiscal.