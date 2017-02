Industrial conglomerate Tata Group's holding company Tata Sons on Monday said that a majority of its shareholders during an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) held here have voted to remove Cyrus Mistry as a Director on its Board.



"The shareholders of Tata Sons, at the extraordinary general meeting held today, passed, with the requisite majority, a resolution to remove Cyrus P. Mistry as a Director of Tata Sons," the company said in a statement.