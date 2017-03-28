Tata Motors to use two technologies for BS IV norms

Automobile major Tata Motors Ltd. on Wednesday said it is ready with Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) and Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) technologies for BS IV compliant engines for its commercial vehicles.



In a statement issued here, Tata Motors said EGR technology adopted by Tata Motors in 2010 will continue to power small-to-medium category of commercial vehicles with engine power requirements up to 180HP.



Additionally, Tata Motors has adopted the SCR technology since 2014 for its Medium and Heavy-Duty Commercial vehicles ranging from 130HP to 400HP.



Tata Cummins Ltd, a joint venture between Tata Motors and US-based Cummins Inc., has developed these engines.



While EGR is a relatively low cost, simple, and easy to integrate technology, SCR can be scaled up further to meet the stringent BS VI emission standards, the company said.

