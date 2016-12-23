  1. Home
  2. Business

Tata Motors shareholders remove Nusli Wadia from board

  • PTI

    PTI | New Delhi

    December 23, 2016 | 11:50 AM
1478784066_TATA AFP.jpg

(Photo: AFP)

Shareholders of Tata Motors have voted to remove independent director Nusli Wadia from the board of directors.

In the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held on Thursday, 71.20 per cent of the votes polled voted in favour of a resolution moved by promoter Tata Sons seeking his removal, according a regulatory filing by the company.

Of the 293.60 crore shareholders, 69.93 per cent took part in the voting, of which 70.20 per cent voted for Wadia's removal and 28.8 per cent against.

On Wednesday, Wadia was removed as independent director from the board of Tata Steel.

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Do you think allowing old banned notes for paying tax is creating more confusion?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.