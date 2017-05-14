Tata, L&T among 17 bidders for Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project

Tata and L&T were among 17 top construction companies which bid for the three packages of the ambitious Rs 18,000 crore Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project, an official said here on Wednesday.



These 17 bids have come from among the 29 contractors who were previously shortlisted for the three packages of the 22-km Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project, work on which is expected to start post-monsoon this year.



For the Package-1, covering 10.38 km from Sewri, the six bidders are: consortiums of M/s. AFCONS-FLUOR-SPCPL; M/s. Daweoo-TATA; M/s. HCC-SKECL; M/s. IL&FS TNL-SPSCPL; M/s. ITD-SIMPLEX-ITDPCL-SMCCL, and M/s. L&T-IHI.



For the Package-2, running from 10.38 km to 18.18 km, the six bidders are: M/s. AFCONS-FLUOR-SPCPL; M/s. Daweoo-TATA; M/s. HCC-SKECL; M/s. IL&FS Engg.-Ranjit Buildcon; M/s. ITD-SIMPLEX-ITDPCL-SMCCL and M/s. L&T-IHI.



For the Package-3, running from 18.18 km to the termination point Chirle, a distance of 3.16 km, the five bidders are: M/s. AFCONS-FLUOR-SPCPL; M/s. ITD-Thakur-JM Mhatre; M/s. J.Kumar Infraprojects Ltd.; M/s. L&T Ltd and M/s. NCC Limited.



The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project (MTHL) will be 22 km long, 25 metres tall, 27 metres wide with six lanes, a freeway to connect Mumbai island with the mainland, providing a direct access to Navi Mumbai, the upcoming New International Airport and a convenient gateway to Mumbai-Pune Expressway and Southern India.